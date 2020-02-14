Fred put in work to succeed at Manchester United, says Michael Carrick

Fred has established himself as a key player at Manchester United this season

Fred's work ethic at Manchester United has been the key to him overcoming a difficult start to his Premier League career, according to assistant coach Michael Carrick.

United signed Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in June 2018, but the Brazilian endured an underwhelming debut campaign at Old Trafford, failing to secure a regular starting berth under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 26-year-old began this season on the fringes of Solskjaer's plans, but injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have seen him play every minute of United's last 18 Premier League games.

"I think he's done great," Carrick told manutd.com. "It's not always easy, I think history tells you that. When you look through the pages of this club when new signings have come in, sometimes it takes a little time to adapt, you know that, and it doesn't mean they're not good players or they don't have real good quality in their play.

"I think it's just what playing for this club brings and playing in the league. The Premier League is so different to other leagues, so, sometimes, it takes time to get used to it, but credit to Fred. He's stuck at it, he's learnt and he's been willing to put the work in and try to improve.

"He's been fantastic for quite some time now and I'm sure there's more to come, because he's that kind of boy. He wants to keep improving, he wants to keep learning, keep getting better and there's plenty more to improve, of course, like any player, so we'll keep working at it."

On Monday night, United return to action following their winter break at fourth-placed Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

United are six points back from Chelsea in what could be a highly competitive race for the final Champions League qualification spot, with five teams within six points of Frank Lampard's side.

McTominay has resumed full training following a knee injury and Pogba is stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery, while Solskjaer will also be able to call upon January signing Odion Ighalo up front at Stamford Bridge.