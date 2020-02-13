Chelsea vs Man Utd preview podcast: Jamie Carragher on tactics, Jadon Sancho and more

Chelsea and Manchester United go head to head on Monday

Listen to a special edition of the Sky Sports Weekend Preview podcast as we look ahead to the Monday Night Football showdown between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports' Peter Smith, Gerard Brand and Nick Wright are joined by Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and James Cooper to discuss the latest goings-on at Chelsea and Manchester United.

There's analysis of Manchester United's new signing, Odion Ighalo, who could make his debut at Stamford Bridge. We also examine Anthony Martial's inconsistent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and take an in-depth look at why Frank Lampard was right to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher joins the panel to preview the tactical side of the game and give his take on where it will be won and lost.

The Sky Sports pundit, who will be joined in the studio by Gary Neville and Roy Keane on Monday, also explains why £100m would be cheap for Jadon Sancho, and why he's surprised Liverpool didn't rival Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech.

