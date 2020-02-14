Mason Greenwood praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer role in his Man Utd development

Mason Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for Man Utd this season

Mason Greenwood says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played a major role in his "mind-blowing" journey to the first team.

Solskjaer opted against signing a replacement for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez when they left for Inter Milan in the summer, in a bid to keep the 18-year-old's path to the senior side clear.

It was a big show of faith in Greenwood, who had started one Premier League game before the current campaign, but the United academy graduate has proven to be clinical in front of goal, with 10 goals this season.

"It's mind-blowing really," Greenwood told MUTV. "Being in the Manchester United first-team dressing room and stepping out at Old Trafford.

"I can't explain it really. It's just amazing. You see me smile when I score. It's out of this world.

"I want to make my mark at the club and score as many goals as I possibly can. I want to win trophies at United, every young boy coming up from the Academy does, so it would be amazing to get one of them soon."

Greenwood added: "Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is a major part. He has done it himself and knows what is he is talking about. Everyone listens to him. He helps me a lot.

"Obviously, Kieran [McKenna] as well. I was with him in my first season in the youth team and now he's with the first team."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been full of praise for Greenwood this season

Greenwood has become a regular in Solskjaer's young side this season, making 32 appearances, as well as scoring in the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"Everything has been quick and I've had to take everything on board really and to listen to what the manager and the other players have to say," Greenwood added.

"It's been a hard journey and I'm nowhere near where I want to be yet. I'll carry on working hard and keep going.

"But if someone said to me at the start of the season, you'll score 10 goals for Manchester United in your first season, I would have taken it straight away. I've done that now and I want more."