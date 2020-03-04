Wayne Rooney a future Manchester United manager, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0:34 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Wayne Rooney will become Manchester United manager in the future.

United make the tip to Pride Park on Thursday night in their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Derby where they come up against their former captain and all-time record goalscorer.

Rooney started his coaching career when he joined the Championship club on January 1.

He has a player-coach role under Phillip Cocu and Solskjaer believes Rooney has what it takes to follow in his footsteps and eventually step into the hotseat at Old Trafford.

On Wednesday, Solskjaer was asked, 'Do you ever see a point where he (Rooney) could be manager here?'

The Norwegian replied: "Yeah [laughter]. It depends how much you put into the job and how much you want it because it takes over your life.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dreaming of winning a trophy as Man Utd manager

"It's the second best [job] after playing. I am sure there are many ex-players and managers who would like to have my job."

Solskjaer's message was clear in his pre-match press conference. He wants to win trophies at the club and would put that above going unbeaten in a single league season.

In the past week, Liverpool have seen hopes dashed of going unbeaten in the Premier League and becoming the first English club to win a major treble (since United in 1999) after defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

Solskjaer knows what he would like to achieve if he had the choice.

He added: "We only lost four that year (1998/99). It's all about trophies! If you could choose the games you'd lose. You'd choose three in the league and a Carabao Cup game, rather than three in the cups and one in the league.

"The competition is tougher now, there are more top teams. You can't say Liverpool haven't had competitors. The quality in the league is high. They have done very well. In cup games any given team can beat anyone."