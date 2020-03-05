Manchester United: Lee Grant signs one-year contract extension

Lee Grant joined Manchester United from Stoke in 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

The 37-year-old moved to United from Stoke in 2018 but has found himself behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero in the pecking order, which has restricted him to just two appearances for the club.

Grant, who is currently sidelined with an arm injury, told the club's website: "I love being here and clearly somebody likes me being here also, so it's good to have it sorted.

"I'm just looking forward to being part of next year and part of watching the football club grow and move forward, which for me, has been happening clearly over the last 18 months anyway.

Man Utd vs Man City Live on

"But seeing those seeds that have been planted and getting the chance to hopefully see the fruits of that next year will be nice."

As he approaches the end of his playing days - and recovers from his injury - Grant has been preparing himself for the next stage of his career by working on his coaching badges.

He said: "I try to speak to the coaching staff as much as possible, for my own learning as much as anything.

"I get to see a lot of the hard work behind the scenes and all of us players are very much in touch with the amount of work that goes into what is given to us.

"I'm still working hard at the coaching and putting the final touches to my 'A' licence now.

"It's a good thing being at such a fantastic club that is giving me an opportunity to do that as well. Working with some of the younger players is something I very much appreciate."