Manchester United cancel first-team training due to coronavirus

Manchester United will not be training at their Carrington base until further notice

Manchester United have cancelled first-team training in line with governmental advice.

The move comes in the wake of unprecedented peacetime measures to try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those measures were announced on Monday evening as the death toll of people with coronavirus in the UK reached 55.

In the first of his daily No 10 press conferences, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres and to avoid all non-essential contacts and travel, while those who live with somebody who is ill should stay home for 14 days.

United were due to return to training at Carrington on Tuesday after being given two days off. The club say the situation "is constantly under review".

Their last game was on Thursday, when they defeated LASK 5-0 behind closed doors in Austria in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.