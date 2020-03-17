Manchester United News

Nemanja Matic: Manchester United trigger one-year option in contract

Club also in discussions with midfielder over new deal

Last Updated: 17/03/20 10:55am

Nemanja Matic has performed well for Manchester United in recent months
Nemanja Matic has performed well for Manchester United in recent months

Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Nemanja Matic's contract and are in discussions about a new deal.

Matic had entered the last four months of his contract, but United have tied him to the club until 2021.

The 31-year-old had been open to leaving during the January window but he has forced his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans after a string of impressive performances in the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The Serbia international started nine of the last 10 Premier League games for United, only missing one due to a one-game suspension.

Matic signed a three-year deal plus the one-year extension when he moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2017.

