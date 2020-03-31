Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss on gardens and family helping in coronavirus lockdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how he and the Man Utd players have adapted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how the garden and WhatsApp are helping Manchester United deal with the lockdown and is even hoping the players' partners are doing their bit by "putting some good crosses in!"

The 47-year-old Norwegian says it is largely business as usual as the squad battles to stay fit without any game time.

"The players have got individual programmes and they've got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks," Solskjaer told United's website.

"I've been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

"Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in!"

With the coronavirus wiping out the Premier League until April 30 at the earliest, Solskjaer has been keen to maintain morale within the squad who had been on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions before the suspension of the season.

"I'm used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it's different," the former United striker added.

0:39 A public service health message from Sky Sports News A public service health message from Sky Sports News

"I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

"That's the good thing now with technology and we're lucky in that sense. We can keep in touch and see each other.

United were 11 matches unbeaten before the suspension of the season

"We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly."

Solskjaer's also taken to being the teacher as part of his children's home-schooling programme, like millions of parents across the country.

"We did that [home-schooling] last week when it started and that's a bit different," he said.

"Homework is one thing but doing the actual teaching! We managed to get through last week but you never know how long this is going to last. But the kids have been very good."