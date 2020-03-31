Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United defender on life in lockdown

Wan-Bissaka praised Manchester United for maintaining regular contact with the players

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka provided insight into life in lockdown by revealing his fitness programme and reserved special praise for the NHS.

The 22-year-old was midway through his first campaign at Old Trafford before the coronavirus outbreak called a halt to most professional sports across the world.

But the Croydon-born defender says he and his United team-mates are adjusting to their new schedules at home.

He told United's club website: "Each day I'll start off with the gym downstairs, where I do a bike session. I'll chill throughout the day, have a kickabout with my brother in the garden and in the evening I'll do a gym session that the club's coaching staff have set for me.

"The club have been great in terms of keeping in contact with the players and ensuring everything is as normal as it can be in the circumstances.

"Our chef is dropping off food for us, so the food is left at a safe distance, we collect it and we fix it ourselves. Fitness-wise, I've enjoyed the programmes the club have given us.

Wembley was one of a number of landmarks to light up for the NHS on Thursday

"It's given me things to do. It's difficult to come up with all your own ideas to stay in shape, so those programmes have helped."

Wan-Bissaka concedes that training alone took some acclimatising but that the club are staying in regular contact and the players are appreciative of their efforts.

From taking to social media, in which Wan-Bissaka has even posted a video of him shooting balls into the boot of his car, players are finding increasingly innovative ways to stay in touch with the outside world.

His team-mate Jesse Lingard is putting his extra time to good use, for example, by honing his cooking skills to help pass the time before football returns.

The lack of live sport has been jarring for fans of all persuasions but the full-back was heartened by the support shown to an often underappreciated section of society: health workers.

The #clapsforourcarers campaign's importance was not lost on the defender who said it was good for the country to come together, even in a small way, and pay tribute to the efforts of health workers battling coronavirus.

He said: "While a lot of people have free time at the moment, one group who don't is obviously the NHS, and it was great to see the reaction they got around the country last week.

"Everyone in our house was outside clapping for the NHS, as was everyone up and down our road, and it's nice to see because these people are heroes and you have to show some appreciation for what they're doing."