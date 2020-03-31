Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss on managing in a lockdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how he has adapted during the lockdown

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says elements of his job remain unaffected by the current lockdown as he stays in touch with his players remotely.

With the Premier League not returning until May at the earliest, the United boss is able to use his free time to maintain contact with his squad and spend time with his family.

But the 47-year-old says it is largely business as usual as training sessions are replaced by detailed individual player plans, and face-to-face communication by group messages and phone calls.

"For the actual job, I keep in touch and communicate with the staff and the players," Solskjaer told United's official website.

"Of course, I'm used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it's different.

"I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

"That's the good thing now with technology and we're lucky in that sense. We can keep in touch and see each other.

"We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly."

The day-to-day demands of the job for a Premier League manager often place constraints on the amount of time bosses are able to spend at home with loved ones.

And Solskjaer admits it's been nice to spend time outside in the garden and says his squad should still be able to take part in drills - especially his strikers who had helped United register an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions before the suspension of the season.

He said: "The players have got individual programmes and they've got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks.

"I've been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

"Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in."

United were 11 matches unbeaten before the suspension of the season

Solskjaer's also taken to being the teacher as part of his children's home-schooling programme, like millions of parents across the country.

"We did that [home-schooling] last week when it started and that's a bit different.

"Homework is one thing but doing the actual teaching! We managed to get through last week but you never know how long this is going to last. But the kids have been very good."