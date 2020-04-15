Bruno Fernandes defends Man United team-mate Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has played just eight times in an injury-hit season

Bruno Fernandes has defended Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba and insists his critics have forgotten his quality.

The Portugal midfielder believes the World Cup winner has been singled out for criticism due to the high expectations on him.

Pogba has not featured since Boxing Day - playing just eight times in an injury-hit season - and Fernandes feels the former Juventus player has suffered unfairly.

0:49 Jamie Carragher says Pogba's recent comments about Graeme Souness were 'below the belt' after the France midfielder said he did not know who Souness was Jamie Carragher says Pogba's recent comments about Graeme Souness were 'below the belt' after the France midfielder said he did not know who Souness was

"We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake," Fernandes told United's official website. "You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that.

"Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him.

Bruno Fernandes says the expectation on Pogba is like Lionel Messi at Barcelona

"It's normal when you are in that situation you don't play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from (Cristiano) Ronaldo at Juventus or (Lionel) Messi at Barcelona.

"Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul."

Pogba, who has battled foot and ankle problems this term, was due to return for United before the coronavirus pandemic shut down football last month.

"He started training with us in the week before we stopped, so I think when he comes back he will start to play, and be in the team," Fernandes added.

"I think he has a lot to give, he has a lot of quality, and I think with the positive energy in the club - because we won a lot of games and we are in a good moment - everyone, the supporters and everything, will be more patient with Paul maybe."

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed he was an Arsenal fan as a child, largely due to his favourite player being fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

Arsenal's record goalscorer Henry was among a group of players, including Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, who Pogba named as his favourites as a young fan.

Pogba arrives at Emirates Stadium ahead of last year's FA Cup tie against Arsenal

"I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan - obviously because of all the French players, you know," Pogba told United's official podcast.

"Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan.

"I couldn't say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!"