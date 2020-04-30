Wales boss Ryan Giggs and Manchester Utd's Jesse Lingard read to children in UEFA spelling lessons

3:01 Wales manager Ryan Giggs has helped priovide spelling lessons for children as part of UEFA's 'Champions Teachers' initiative (Pictures: UEFA) Wales manager Ryan Giggs has helped priovide spelling lessons for children as part of UEFA's 'Champions Teachers' initiative (Pictures: UEFA)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard have provided spelling lessons for children as part of UEFA's 'Champions Teachers' project.

The dictation exercises require children to listen to chosen passages from 'Champions Teachers' - top European players and coaches - and write down what they hear. The pupils can then check their spelling to see how they got on.

Former United winger Giggs chose to read a passage from the book 'The BFG' by Roald Dahl, while Lingard picked the fairy tale 'Three Billy Goats Gruff'.

Other stars involved include Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Laura Benkarth, and former France star Christian Karembeu.

The scheme is aimed at 6-12 year-olds, with lessons available in English, French, German or Italian.

Learn more about 'Champions Teachers' on the UEFA website.