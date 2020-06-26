FA Cup can be catalyst for future Man Utd success, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United on a 13-match unbeaten run

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says winning the FA Cup could be a catalyst for further success as Manchester United prepare to face Norwich in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

United have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, and witnessed rivals Liverpool claim their first Premier League title on Thursday night.

However, Solskjaer has led United on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and four points from their first two matches since lockdown - as well as the return to fitness of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford - has stoked optimism at Old Trafford.

Brighton vs Man Utd Live on

United go into their game at Carrow Road as strong favourites, and Solskjaer said: "The FA Cup is a fantastic tournament and it's a fantastic final to play a part in. It's a fantastic trophy to lift.

"Our team now is a new team, and to get our hands on the first trophy and to win a first title would be fantastic, and hopefully a catalyst for things to come."

Solskjaer won the FA Cup twice as a United player - in 1999 and 2004 - and memorably scored the winner against Liverpool in the fourth round during their Treble-winning season.

Solskjaer's famous fourth-round stoppage-time winner against Liverpool kick-started their successful FA Cup campaign in 1999

He rates that goal - as well as walking out at the old Wembley for the 1999 final against Newcastle - as his greatest moments in the competition.

"The FA Cup's fantastic," Solskjaer explained. "When I was a young boy back home, it was always the last game and the climax of the season. It was a game to look forward to and broadcast live in Norway.

"That goal against them [Liverpool] was probably the best moment in the FA Cup for me - apart from, of course, when you walk out at old Wembley. That was a proud moment for me, and my dad was in the stands.

"I've lifted it twice as a player, so hopefully I can get a chance to walk out at Wembley again.

"I'm not sure if the youngsters nowadays really understand how much it means. But I think our players have certainly realised."