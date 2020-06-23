David de Gea still best goalkeeper in the world, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David de Gea made a costly mistake in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham, but has been backed by his Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still the best in the world, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

De Gea came in for some fierce criticism from Roy Keane for his performance in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, with the former Red Devils captain saying he was "sick to death" of the "overrated Manchester United goalkeeper".

Gary Neville has spoken of how De Gea's form is "more than a blip", as momentum grows for Dean Henderson - who is on loan at Sheffield United but cannot play against his parent club on Wednesday night - to become the new No 1 at Old Trafford.

Solksjaer, however, has no doubts that De Gea will recapture his form and does not feel any other goalkeeper in the world is on his level.

"David is the best goalkeeper in the world," his manager said.

"He's conceded two goals in the last seven games he's played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we've gone on a run not conceding goals.

"The Everton one is a freak one, maybe. This one, he cannot save it.

"He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he's the best goalkeeper in the world.

"David's working really hard. He's not making errors that you see time and time again. He's been consistently working hard in training and I'm very pleased with his work."

Ole: Henderson will be Man Utd and England No 1 one day

De Gea is set to start against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, when Henderson will be unable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal.

The 23-year-old keeper has shone for Sheffield United this term and was being touted as a potential starter for England before Euro 2020 was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a different job to be playing for Sheffield United and for Man Utd," Solskjaer said.

"There's different, how do you say...he's got different roles. For me, the two years he's had have been fantastic for his development. He's had to play with men, play against men, he's played in the Championship.

Dean Henderson has impressed on loan at Sheffield United

"He's played now behind a team that's played fantastic football and exciting football and, as the stats show, he's proven worthy of quite a few points at this stage.

"He's learning all the time. He's a passionate keeper that wants to be the best so he's developing, he's got good coaching there.

"I think one day he'll be England No 1 and Man Utd No 1 and it's up to him to keep developing."

