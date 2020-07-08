Jack Grealish: Manchester United must be 'aware' of Aston Villa captain, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jack Grealish is one of Manchester United's transfer targets this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United players that they must be "aware" of the threat posed by Jack Grealish when they visit Villa Park on Thursday.

Solskjaer is a fan of Grealish - who is one of United's targets in this summer's transfer window - and witnessed the Villa captain score an outstanding goal in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December.

Grealish is likely to again be a key player for Villa when United visit - live on Sky Sports Premier League - with his side four points from safety with just five Premier League matches remaining.

Solskjaer said: "Last game they caused us some problems, both Grealish off the left and [Anwar] El Ghazi off the right. He scored a fantastic goal.

"There's been lots said about him, and we need to be aware of him. He attracts players to him and creates space for others. There's not just one player in that Villa team, there's many of them."

Solskjaer not settling for 16-match unbeaten run

If United avoid defeat at Villa Park, it will extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches, dating back to January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not seen his side lose since January 22, when they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford

But Solskjaer says his team should not get carried away with their current form, and are capable of extending the run even further.

He said: "As a footballer, you can't just pick out your confidence from the pitch. You have to have it from what you do every day in training, but the results matter.

"The last 16 games unbeaten gives us more confidence. But 16 games is what a Man United team strive towards. We can still go many games unbeaten if we focus on the right things."

Solskjaer stands by Lukaku, Sanchez exits

Solskjaer also revealed he does not regret allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave United last summer, particularly given the form of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood, 18, has three goals in five games since football returned

The trio have scored eight goals in five games since football resumed last month, which has quietened suggestions that United need to sign a new striker this summer.

Solskjaer said: "This isn't a popularity contest, that's for sure. I'm going to make the decisions that I think are for the benefit of the club.

"The decisions we made last summer and throughout January - bringing players in and allowing players to move on - they were always for the good of the club, both in giving youngsters a chance but also in giving trust to the others.

"I would still make the decisions if I could go back six months or 12 months."