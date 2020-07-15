Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United happy to let others debate City's overturned European ban

0:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reluctant to be drawn into the situation surrounding the lifting of Manchester City's European ban Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reluctant to be drawn into the situation surrounding the lifting of Manchester City's European ban

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy to let others debate the lifting of Man City's European ban, insisting his club are focused on playing by the rules.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho have both spoken out after City won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their two-year exclusion from European competition on Monday, which had been imposed by UEFA for alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

Mourinho branded the CAS decision "a disgrace" and Klopp said it was not "a good day for football", but Solskjaer was more withdrawn when asked about it.

0:42 Man City boss Pep Guardiola would welcome a phone call with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp to discuss the ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport Man City boss Pep Guardiola would welcome a phone call with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp to discuss the ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport

"Other people can debate that and they'll want to, it's not my job," said Solskjaer. "My job is to make sure we focus on the next game and do the right things.

"Financial Fair Play was brought in to keep football clubs financially sustainable and I think that's important. They also give us rules to adhere to, that's what we're focusing on.

"Let other people discuss what's right and wrong and what's happened."

Solskjaer considers bringing in 'fresh legs'

Solskjaer has named the same starting line-up for United's last five Premier League matches - the first time that has happened in 27 years - but the United boss admits there could be "one or two" changes for Thursday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Left backs Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (cut eye) are both doubts, while others may be rested having played four games in 13 days.

Paul Pogba is among those to have started each of United's last five league games

After Thursday's match at Selhurst Park, United play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, although Solskjaer insists the league is his only focus for the time being.

"The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday, not on Sunday," Solskjaer said. "Sunday is irrelevant, it doesn't come into my head at all.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton

"There were a couple of doubts before the Southampton game but they all reported fit on the day and hopefully we can give them time now.

"There might be one or two fresh legs coming in."

Southampton ended United's run of four consecutive league wins on Monday, scoring late to draw 2-2 at Old Trafford and keep United one place outside the Champions League qualification spots.

Asked what message he sent to the squad following the draw with Southampton, Solskjaer said: "Keep on doing what we have been doing. Trust yourselves. You're at a club where it always boils down to the last couple of games.

"We have been fantastic since it restarted and had a great run. That little bit of a setback is a test for our mentality."