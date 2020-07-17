Martha Harris commits to Manchester United for another season

Martha Harris says she has enjoyed every minute of her journey with Manchester United

Martha Harris has signed a new contract with Manchester United Women until the end of the 2020-21 season with the option to extend for a further year.

The 25-year-old full-back joined the club when Manchester United Women was formed in July 2018.

She has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has scored one goal.

"I'm so happy to be signing a new deal with the club," said Harris. "I've loved every minute of the journey here so far and I can't wait to see what the future holds.

"It's an exciting time to be at the club, we did well last season and I know we can push on further and really compete with the top teams in the league.

"I am just really happy to be back training and putting in the hard work ahead of next season."

Head coach Casey Stoney added: "Martha is a fantastic player who has been an important figure in our back line over the last couple of years.

"She is another hard working and competitive player who also brings great enthusiasm and character to the dressing room.

"I'm pleased she has committed to the club and I'm looking forward to developing her further throughout the next season."