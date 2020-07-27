Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United want Europa League glory before Champions League return

Bruno Fernandes is hoping for success in the Europa League ahead of playing in the Champions League next season

Bruno Fernandes has targeted Europa League glory after leading Manchester United back to the Champions League.

The midfielder scored in United's 2-0 win at Leicester on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sealed third in the Premier League.

It meant they return to Europe's elite competition next season after a year's absence and can focus on trying to win the Europa League.

United face LASK on August 5 in the second leg of their last-16 tie, having won the first match 5-0. They face Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the quarter finals as part of a mini tournament due to be played in Germany from the last eight onwards.

Fernandes scored 10 goals after joining from Sporting Lisbon in January to inspire United's top-four return and now he wants silverware.

"Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win," he said.

"I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we'll win the trophy.

"But we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club.

"I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles - more than one title. I think we need to win some trophies and then we'll be really happy."

Fernandes' penalty and Jesse Lingard's late goal, after Kasper Schmeichel's error, sent United into the Champions League at Leicester's expense on the final day.

"We feel good, it's what we wanted," man-of-the-match Fernandes told MUTV.

"We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that.

"Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special."