Leicester 0-2 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finish third after final-day showdown

Manchester United confirmed their place in the top four with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finish third in the Premier League.

In a final-day shootout with Brendan Rodgers' side at the King Power Stadium, where the winners would guarantee Champions League football next season, nerves were on show until Bruno Fernandes settled the visitors down from the penalty spot (71) after Anthony Martial was taken down by Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan.

The penalty was United's 20th of the season and their 14th in the Premier League - a new record.

Image: Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League with their win at Leicester

Evans was shown a red card in injury-time for a dangerous tackle on Scott McTominay before Jesse Lingard broke his duck for the season (90+6) with the final kick of the game, taking advantage of a terrible error from Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy, who won the Golden Boot with 23 goals, hit the woodwork for the hosts at 0-0 but ultimately their season fizzled out after taking just two points from the last 21 available.

Leicester had been in the top four for 298 days until dropping to fifth in midweek as a sharp decline in form since the resumption put paid to their Champions League dream. It is the Europa League for them.

Player Ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (5), Morgan (6), Evans (5), Justin (7), Thomas (6), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (6), Choudhury (5), Albrighton (6), Vardy (6), Iheanacho (6)



Subs used: Gray (6), Barnes (6), Hirst (N/A)



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Williams (7), Pogba (7), Matic (7), Greenwood (6), Fernandes (7), Rashford (6), Martial (8)



Subs used: Lingard (7), McTominay (6)



Man of the match: Anthony Martial

How United got the job done...

In a game full of tension from the outset, both teams looked leggy after a relentless period of games.

Mason Greenwood guided a header over for the visitors as he went searching for his 19th goal of the season as Leicester defended deep to try and quell the threat of United's pace in behind.

Team news Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected Aaron Wan-Bissaka in place of Timothy Fosu-Mensah at full-back – that was the only change from the draw with West Ham.

Brendan Rodgers made three changes from Leicester’s defeat at Tottenham and decided to play Kelechi Iheanacho up top in a two with Jamie Vardy

Kelechi Iheanacho was finding space for Leicester on the counter attack and he scuffed a good opportunity to test David de Gea, who still managed to spill a weak shot, but Vardy was offside so could not take advantage of the fumble.

Youri Tielemans rolled a low effort wide before Marcus Rashford curled over after James Justin missed Paul Pogba's pass.

Justin was forced into an excellent tackle to halt Martial, whose movement in behind was United's most potent weapon.

Leicester were very much in the game, though, and knew a goal would completely turn the complexion of the situation around. Their chance came just after the hour when Vardy flicked Tielemans' free-kick onto the angle of post and bar.

It proved to be Leicester's best chance as, with Leicester pushing a little higher up the pitch, Martial eventually got in behind one too many times. A perfect ball from the otherwise quiet Fernandes found Martial and a combination of Evans and Morgan took the striker out.

Fernandes then rolled in his 10th goal of the season from the spot.

Image: Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 2-0 win

Leicester tried to stage a late fightback but the final finish was lacking as Morgan missed his kick when well placed and Demarai Gray firing wide from a tight angle.

With the game almost over, Lingard then rubbed salt into the wounds when he tackled a dallying Schmeichel and fired into an empty net.

United can celebrate just their third top-four finish in the seven Premier League seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Solskjaer has got United moving in the right direction.

Man of the match: Anthony Martial

Image: Anthony Martial: The star man

United's joint-top scorer this season with 22 goals (17 Premier League) - the best scoring season of his career - was once again in fully motivated mood to make a difference for his team. It's this consistency within his game that has taken him to the next level this season. He's become an integral player in the way United attack, as shown by his clever movement throughout the 90 minutes against Evans and Morgan, who always looked petrified of getting turned by the Frenchman. It was his break in behind and the ability to draw the foul off Evans that was the game-changing moment.

Opta stats

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost 10 of his 12 meetings with Manchester United across all competitions (W2), suffering defeats in each of the last five.

United extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in the Premier League (W9 D5); their longest run without defeat in the competition since April 2017 (25 games).

Since making his debut in the competition in February, Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than any other player (15 - eight goals and seven assists).

What's next?

Manchester United still have a Europa League campaign to negotiate with their second-leg clash with LASK on Wednesday August 5.

The 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12, and will run until May 23. The EFL has confirmed the Championship season will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8.

Premier League clubs have voted for the summer transfer window to open the day after the 2019/20 season ends - on Monday July 27 - and run for 10 weeks.