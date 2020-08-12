Paul Pogba expecting Manchester United contract talks once Europa League campaign concludes

1:14 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth has the latest news on the futures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard at Manchester United Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth has the latest news on the futures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard at Manchester United

Paul Pogba is expecting Manchester United to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign concludes.

The midfielder has a year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

The Frenchman was linked with Real Madrid and former club Juventus last summer, but now it appears the 27-year-old is willing to sign a new contract at United.

Pogba has missed the majority of the prolonged 2019-20 campaign through injury, but his impressive return to the starting XI this season could yet end in Europa League glory - with a new deal to follow.

"Pogba is happy at United and he's expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over," reports Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth.

Manchester United are set to negotiate a new deal with Paul Pogba in the coming weeks

"His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don't get caught out with free transfers.

"It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.

"There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned."

Another matter for United to resolve is that of Jesse Lingard's future at the club.

"As for Jesse Lingard, like Pogba he's got a year left on his contract, another option of 12 months as well," Dharmesh added.

0:41 Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Jesse Lingard has been working hard on his finishing and it showed with his goal against LASK in the Europa League Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Jesse Lingard has been working hard on his finishing and it showed with his goal against LASK in the Europa League

"Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Lingard to stay, Lingard loves United, but he can't be given assurances on first-team football.

"He's not in the first XI at the moment and very rarely makes the bench it has to be said. He's unlikely to get those reassurances of playing time in the future.

"So decisions have to be made for Lingard, and indeed Pogba, but they will be made once United have a better idea of potential arrivals."

Standing between United and a Europa League final are five-time winners Sevilla, with the two sides facing off in the last four on Sunday.

"We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match - they're the biggest team in the world but we're going to be prepared for them," Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui said.

"We're focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form. We will give our best as we always do.

"To play against them will be really tough, but we'll go into it believing we can beat them."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.