Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof catches thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was in his home city of Vasteras when the incident occurred

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been thanked by Swedish police for catching a thief who robbed an elderly woman.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported the incident on Monday, after the crime took place in Lindelof's home city of Vasteras, which is west of Stockholm.

Asked for comment, United confirmed the story. A police statement said a man in his thirties riding a bicycle snatched a bag belonging to a woman in her nineties on Monday morning.

Lindelof made 47 appearances for United last season

"A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene," police said, without naming Lindelof.

"The police want to take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention."

The woman who was robbed told Aftonbladet that she'd like to thank Lindelof by buying him lunch. The arrested man faces charges of aggravated theft and minor drug offences.

Lindelof made 35 Premier League appearances last season as United secured a third-placed finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United captain Harry Maguire appeared in court in Greece following an incident on Mykonos

Having been involved in the completion of last season's Europa League earlier in August, United have been given a delayed start to their 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Solskjaer's side will sit out the opening weekend, before starting the season against Crystal Palace on the weekend of September 19.