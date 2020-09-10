Alessia Russo: Manchester United Women sign England international

Alessia Russo made her senior England debut earlier this year against Spain in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Manchester United Women have signed England international Alessia Russo on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

The 21-year-old forward has signed first professional contract after spending three years in the US with North Carolina Tar Heels, representing the University of North Carolina.

Russo is the third addition to Casey Stoney's squad this week, following the arrivals of USA's World Cup-winning duo Tobin Heath and Christen Press, before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"When I first spoke to Casey, I was impressed with the club's vision and ambitions and I knew that I wanted to be a part of that; to be competing for trophies, pushing for the Champions League, and helping to grow this amazing team," Russo said.

"I just can't wait to get going and start this new journey; it's a really exciting time in my career."

Casey Stoney has described Russo as a 'real talent'

Russo, who has been capped at every age group for England, made her senior international debut against Spain at the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year and has been called up for the senior Lionesses' September training camp next week.

"Alessia is a real talent and I'm delighted she's joining the club," United head coach Stoney added.

"She's had some great success over the last few years whilst playing in the US college system but it's brilliant to see her back in this league.

"Making her senior international debut at such a young age earlier this year is also a testament to her talent, hard work and attitude, and I am excited to see her develop with us."