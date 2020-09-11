Man Utd add three to academy including Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Real Madrid

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras in action during last year's U16 Kirin Lemon Cup final between Real Madrid and FC Tokyo

Manchester United have added Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, Marc Jurado and Isak Hansen-Aaoren to their academy squad.

Fernandez Carreras is a 17-year-old full-back who has mainly operated on the left side for Real Madrid's Juvenil C team, while 16-year-old Jurado, also a defender, played in Barcelona's Cadet A side before completing his move to Manchester.

The pair have received international clearance to make the move, while the move of Hansen-Aaoren - who is coming from Norwegian side Tromso IL where he made his professional debut in July - is still subject to clearance.

Jurado and Fernandez Carreras have travelled to Manchester from Spain and are currently following the government's self-isolation guidance. The pair are living together with a host family who have also quarantined.

After that period is completed, the two Spaniards will join up with the rest of Manchester United's U18s squad to begin training.

Quinton Fortune worked as a coach for the Manchester United U23s

Former Manchester United academy coach Quinton Fortune has joined the senior set-up at Championship club Reading, it was announced earlier this week.

Fortune joined United as a player in 1999 and went on to make 126 appearances over the following seven years, before leaving to join Bolton Wanderers.

The Premier League winner returned to Old Trafford in 2012 to start working towards his coaching badges and began his role as assistant coach for United's U23s in July 2019.

Last season was a successful one for United's U23s, with the side achieving promotion to Premier League 2 Division One. Neil Wood's team were in second spot behind West Ham United when the season was curtailed and subsequently concluded on a points-per-game basis.

United's head of academy, Nick Cox, said: "Everyone at the academy wishes Quinton the best of luck in his new role.

"All of our coaches, as well as the players, receive a huge amount of development and this is another example of the type of progress that an individual can make within the academy system.

"The U23s' promotion was a great achievement for Neil Wood and his staff so we'd like to thank Quinton for his role in that.

"We are fortunate to have a pool of excellent coaches in the professional development phase who are ready to take on increased responsibilities. They will work together to support the squad as we look to continue to build on the eight first-team debuts that were made last season."

Fortune will assist new Reading manager Veljko Paunovic and links up with former United team-mate John O'Shea.