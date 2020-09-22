Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund 'bemused' by Manchester United approach for winger

2:56 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains why Manchester United are running out of time to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains why Manchester United are running out of time to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have been left "bemused" by Manchester United's approach to attempting to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.

United have been linked with a move for Sancho throughout the summer, but missed an August 10 deadline set by the Bundesliga club for a deal to be completed.

Despite the Dortmund hierarchy having stated on multiple occasions - both before and after the deadline - that if it wasn't met Sancho would remain with the club, rumblings have continued over United submitting a bid before the transfer window closes on October 5.

"Time is running out for Manchester United to make an official move, and even if they do, Borussia Dortmund are simply not budging," Sheth told Sky Sports News' The Transfer Show. "I'm told today that United knew well in advance of an August 1 deadline to come to the table with regards to Jadon Sancho.

Sancho claimed an assist in Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga season-opener on Saturday

"That was extended to August 10 but United hadn't made any contact before that date. Instead, they focused on perceived issues surrounding agents fees and personal terms. Dortmund have consistently said that Sancho will play for them in the coming season.

"As recently as Monday, the Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl said Sancho would be staying at the club. He said, 'it is an important statement because we have a certain responsibility and without Jadon, this team is worse'.

"He went on to say, 'yes, some day he may well leave for a new challenge, but right now he's happy at Dortmund and Dortmund are happy to have him'. I'm told today that Dortmund and those close to the deal have been 'bemused' at how United have approached this deal."

Sancho claimed an assist as Dortmund began the new Bundesliga season with a 3-0 over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, and the German side expect the 20-year-old to play a key role as they battle Bayern Munich for domestic honours.

That was in contrast to United's start to the Premier League season, which saw them suffer a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, in a result that increased anxiety among the club's fanbase over the lack of new arrivals this summer.

United's only signing of the window so far has been central midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested the club are still hoping to do more business.

Sheth added: "United may yet go in for Sancho in the final 13 days of this transfer window, and then hope - as we've been reporting - that Sancho then agitates for a transfer. The issue associated with that is that Dortmund would need to bring in a replacement, and that takes time as they may have been planning the forthcoming season with Sancho.

"United have seen their rivals go out and do their business, and as a result, any player that they go in for now, the selling club will think 'we can smell desperation... perhaps we can increase the price'. The 'United Tax' we've spoken about before when it comes to transfers will only be reinforced the later we go in this window."

Gary Neville has dissected Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday and while praising Roy Hodgson's side, the Sky Sports pundit also has some strong words regarding his former club's recent transfer policy.

While United kicked off their season with a deserved defeat to Palace, Neville lays the blame for the surprise loss squarely at the feet of those who are responsible for bringing new players to the club this summer.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the one-time United captain warned his former side unless a number of new signings are made before the transfer window closes on October 5, they could face missing out on a top-four finish this season.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.