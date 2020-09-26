David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper feeling good as he competes with Dean Henderson

David de Gea started Manchester United's first Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace

David de Gea says he has never felt better during his career as he competes with Dean Henderson to be Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper.

After a host of high-profile errors in 2019/20, De Gea's position has been plunged into doubt following Henderson's return to Old Trafford after two successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

The Spain international started United's opening game of the new Premier League campaign - a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace - while Henderson made his senior debut for the club in the 3-0 win at Luton in the Carabao Cup.

Dean Henderson is competing with De Gea to be Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper

However, De Gea - who signed a new deal with United just over a year ago - spoke of the strong bond between the goalkeepers and says he is feeling as strong as ever.

Asked if he thinks people forget that he is still a young goalkeeper, the 29-year-old told United's official website: "Yeah maybe because I've been playing a lot since I was very young, but right now I feel probably the best I've felt in my career.

"I feel very, very well, very confident, very positive and that's very important for me. Now it's time to be back to winning ways and winning trophies, that's the most important thing for us at the moment. Like I say I feel very, very good.

"It's great to train every day here with the coaches and the goalkeepers. We always try to learn from each other and try to push altogether. It's great. If you see the training it's really good to see the goalkeepers together.

"It's very important to have good feelings with the other goalkeepers and the goalkeeping coaches as well. It's great. We are training, like I say, very, very well - the whole department of 'keepers.

"We need to be at this level every day and to show the players that the keepers are feeling 100 per cent. Now like I said we have to go for trophies."

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored 62 goals between them last season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more goals from his Manchester United midfield and defence to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Attempts to bring in attacking reinforcements have so far come to nought this summer as time ticks down in the transfer window, so while attempts there will continue, Solskjaer will look at ways of finding more goals within the team.

United's front three combined for 62 goals last season but Bruno Fernandes was the only other player to reach double figures as he hit 12 after his arrival in January.

Behind them, Scott McTominay and Odion Ighalo had five apiece, but Solskjaer knows there is a danger his team could become too reliant on their strike force.

"They are top, top players and I think for any of the top teams if they lose one, two, or three of their forwards, their creators, the ones that make a difference, that can be an issue," Solskjaer said.

