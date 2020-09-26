Manchester United penalty drama - Why Bruno Fernandes goal after final whistle stood

Bruno Fernandes celebrates his late winner at the Amex Stadium

Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty deep into added time as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 3-2 win from an incident-packed encounter at Brighton.

The decision to award United a penalty came after referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the full-time whistle at the Amex Stadium.

So why was the game brought back for United to take the match-winning penalty? We take a closer look at how the most dramatic of finales unfolded...

What happened?

Fernandes coolly converted from 12 yards with the last kick of the game in the 100th minute after referee Kavanagh penalised Neal Maupay for handball having consulted the pitchside monitor.

Players from both teams surrounded match official Kavanagh during a remarkable ending as he consulted VAR and pointed to the spot after initially seeming to have blown the full-time whistle at the Amex Stadium.

Maupay was found to have blocked Harry Maguire's goal-bound effort with an outstretched arm and, after a on-field melee, Fernandes dispatched the ball high into the top-right corner for the final say in a crazy south-coast encounter.

Why was Fernandes allowed to take the penalty?

Bruno Fernandes scores from the spot to secure a 3-2 win for Man Utd

Simply, because the whistle was blown after the incident and not before, and the incident took place in normal time. The VAR - Simon Hooper - was able to check, irrespective of the full-time whistle that followed.

As play had officially been brought to an end, Fernandes' penalty was the last kick of the game, so if Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan had saved it and the rebound was scored, it would not have counted.

IFAB Law 7.4 - On duration of match If a penalty kick has to be taken or retaken, the half is extended until the penalty kick is completed.

IFAB Law 2 also states: "If at the end of the half, the referee leaves the field of play to go to the referee review area (RRA) or to instruct the players to return to the field of play, this does not prevent a decision being changed for an incident which occurred before the end of the half."

The dramatic finale in pictures

Solly March's header looked to have sealed Brighton a deserved point in the fifth and final minute of stoppage-time, but there was still time for Manchester United to mount a late push for a winner...

Bruno Fernandes scores from the spot to secure a 3-2 win for Man Utd

Maguire sent a looping header towards goal that struck Maupay's outstretched arm before being cleared off the line by March. Referee Kavanagh blew the full-time whistle, sparking remonstrations from Maguire and his Manchester United team-mates.

Confirmation of the dramatic late VAR review at the Amex stadium

Despite calling time on the contest, a referee Kavanagh is instructed to take a second look at the incident on the pitchside monitor in the referee review area.

Referee Chris Kavanagh points to the spot amid Brighton protests

On second glance, Kavanagh spots the infringement from Maupay and points to the penalty spot amid similarly heated protests from Brighton players and staff.

Harry Maguire heads against the outstretched arm of Neal Maupay

What did the managers say?

1:03 Brighton boss Graham Potter is bitterly disappointed as his side were beaten 3-2 after a dramatic late penalty was awarded to Manchester United. Brighton boss Graham Potter is bitterly disappointed as his side were beaten 3-2 after a dramatic late penalty was awarded to Manchester United.

Brighton boss Graham Potter: "I thought we scored with the last kick of the game - I don't know where the extra time came from to be honest. We are bitterly disappointed to concede the way we have; at the time we have.

"We played with real courage and spirit - I'd say we deserved something from the game, I would say that's an understatement.

"We had more chances and shots and hit the woodwork a few times but sometimes football's not fair - I have to accept that, as much as it's painful."

0:36 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side's dramatic win against Brighton will be a great boost. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side's dramatic win against Brighton will be a great boost.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I don't think we ever scored after the final whistle, no that's right. But of course their handball was before full-time so it's the probably right thing to do and for us it's a big thing.

"We've discussed it this season - that we need more late goals. We were the team that lost the fewest games apart from Liverpool last season, but we drew too many, and to get two extra points after conceding the equaliser so late on it's a great boost for us.

"We've got to be honest enough to say they created the most chances, they had big chances so we need to improve a lot going forward."