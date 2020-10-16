Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Bruno Fernandes for shutting down reports of a falling out

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes outsiders are trying to create a division at the club following reports midfielder Bruno Fernandes had lost faith in his manager.

Reports emerged over the international break claiming Fernandes was unhappy with Solskjaer after the 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Fernandes, though, was quick to shut down any talk of a rift between him and his manager when asked on international duty with Portugal, suggesting the stories were created to "destabilise" the group.

Solskjaer was pleased with the response of the midfielder, who was signed from Sporting Lisbon in January, and told him: "Welcome to Manchester United, this is what happens when you lose a couple."

"It's one of those things - you have to get over it as soon as you can and move on," said Solskjaer of the thrashing by Spurs.

"We know any little chance from outside they want to create a division. I think Bruno spoke really well the other day, saying, 'We are united and we have to stay together'.

"We can't listen to everyone outside, we've got to just get on with it.

"Bruno has lost now two league games since he came to the club and he came in February, although it's been two in quick succession, so he's not used to losing league games for us.

"They're going to try and create a division between us, but that's not going to happen because this group wants to stick together."