Eric Bailly: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United defender will miss next three to four weeks

Eric Bailly has been ruled out for the next three to four weeks by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing Manchester United's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain with a muscle injury.

The central defender was an unused substitute during Saturday's 4-1 win at Newcastle and did not make the trip to the French capital for United's Champions League opener.

Bailly watched from home as Marcus Rashford scored a late winner to secure United victory over last year's Champions League finalists.

He will now miss games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Istanbul Basaksehir and Everton before the November international break.

The 26-year-old has been unlucky with injuries since his move from Villarreal in 2016, missing more than 300 days with knee and ankle issues.

Captain Harry Maguire also missed Tuesday night's victory but is expected to return for Saturday's game with Chelsea at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, despite Solskjaer's back three of Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw impressing in Paris.

Ole: We've got our form back

Solskjaer has sent a warning to Manchester United's rivals, declaring his team have "got their form back" after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

Back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League, including a shambolic 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham, had left Solskjaer with questions to answer. However, the 4-1 win at Newcastle at the weekend followed up by this impressive result against last year's Champions League runners-up has got the club moving in the right direction.

Image: Solskjaer believes Man Utd are over their 6-1 defeat to Tottenham

He said: "These boys can play. They enjoyed it. Attitude, work-rate... you know the team spirit has been fantastic since they've come back from the international break so it's been brilliant.

"We looked at this game as a possibility, it's early on and we've all seen that the teams who played in Europe at the end of last season, it's taken a bit of time to get going. But we've certainly got our form back."