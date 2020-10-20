Manchester United omit Phil Jones and Sergio Romero from 25-man Premier League squad

Phil Jones and Sergio Romero have been left out of Manchester United's 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

Both players failed to secure moves away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and have yet to feature this season.

The duo were also excluded from United's Champions League squad earlier this month but Marcos Rojo, who was also left out of the European group, does make the Premier League cut.

Former England international Jones, who signed a new four-year contract in February 2019, will not be allowed to feature in the Premier League before January.

His last appearance came in a 6-1 FA Cup victory over Tranmere seven months ago, a game he scored in.

Image: Jones has not played for Man Utd since January

Argentine goalkeeper Romero has also been left out with Lee Grant, Dean Henderson and David de Gea ahead of him in the goalkeeping pecking order.

After a reported move to Everton fell through, Romero's wife took to Instagram to vent her frustration at United for failing to let him leave, and the Argentina international has now been linked with a move to the MLS.

Rojo has not appeared for United in almost 12 months, following a loan move to boyhood club Estudiantes in January. He is in the last year of his contract and is likely to be released in the summer but has been included in the club's Premier League squad.

Image: Rojo has been named in United's Premier League squad despite being left out of their Champions League squad

There are spots for new signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles - who joined United on Deadline Day - and earlier summer arrival Donny van de Beek. Other deadline day signing Facundo Pellistri is on the U21 list.

Premier League squads for 2020/21 season

Each Premier League club have submitted a squad list for the 2020/21 season.

Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria.

The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "Home Grown".

Clubs are also allowed an additional list of registered U21 players.

What is a Home-Grown Player?

A "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Rules on U21 players

U21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

For the 2020/21 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 1999.