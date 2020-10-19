Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard have not travelled to France for Manchester United's Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain.

Maguire, Greenwood, Bailly and Lingard are missing with injuries while Cavani is not fit enough to play but is in contention for Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. Bruno Fernandes will captain the team in the absence of Maguire.

United manager Solskjaer said on Monday: "We hope the players won't be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days training before we can think about the weekend.

"Hopefully the same with Harry, Eric and Mason as well, but we're not sure about that."

Regarding Greenwood's injury, Solskjaer said: "It's just a niggle. As young as he is, we don't want to take any chances with him. Hopefully by the weekend, he'll be fine again."

Solksjaer also commented on his decision to leave first-team players Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of his squad for the Champions League group stage.

He said: "We had 25 to put on the list. Phil has been injured, Marcos has been injured and away from the team for a long time and Sergio has not come back to us yet.

"When we had to put the list in, we put the available players on."

Cavani remains one of the best strikers in the world, says PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international, who left PSG at the end of June, signed a one-year deal with United earlier this month.

"They've got a great personality, like with many of the biggest players of the game," the head coach said. "It's the same with Edi.

"Very polite, almost a bit shy. Hard, hard worker. He will be there in every training (session) first minute until last minute. Every game from first second until last second. You can totally rely on him.

"He's living for goals, living for scoring. When he scores, when he has the confidence, he's one of the (best) number nines in world football."