David de Gea forced off with injury; Dean Henderson makes first PL appearance for Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was withdrawn at half-time against Southampton after suffering a knee injury.

De Gea banged his left knee on the post in his failed attempt to keep out James Ward-Prowse's free-kick which doubled Southampton's lead late in the first half.

The Spain international was replaced during the break by Dean Henderson, who has been struggling for game time since returning to the club from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

It was Henderson's first Premier League appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, having only featured in the Carabao Cup and once in the Champions League so far this campaign.

But he ended up on the winning side as Edinson Cavani scored twice and set up another to inspire a dramatic 3-2 win for the visitors.

Image: Dean Henderson replaced the injured De Gea

Solskjaer admitted he was hopeful De Gea would be available for Wednesday's important Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain - but took the opportunity to praise the Spaniard's stand-in.

"Let's have a little check on [De Gea]," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Hopefully he will be ok for Wednesday but I'm not sure."

"Dean played well though. He is a 'keeper who is used to being vocal. He wants to organise his team. He didn't have big saves to make but he was safe with his hands."

Henderson future under spotlight

The Manchester United manager had said this week that Henderson "wants to stay at Manchester United", amid reports he could leave on loan in January.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Henderson is considering leaving Old Trafford on loan again in January, with his place in England's Euro 2020 squad potentially hanging in the balance.

Speaking before the game, Roy Keane told Sky Sports' the situation was a "very difficult" one for both player and club.

"It's a nightmare scenario for Dean Henderson," Keane said. "He wants to play for Man Utd of course but you want to get better by playing games. If you're not playing week in, week out, he's going to go backwards.

"Come January, are Man Utd really going to let him go? I don't think so because they need cover for De Gea. It's a very difficult situation."