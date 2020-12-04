Manchester United make provisional plan for the return of supporters to Old Trafford

Manchester United are hoping to welcome fans back to Old Trafford for the Premier League visit of Leeds on December 20.

Greater Manchester is currently in Tier 3 with regard to coronavirus restrictions, meaning matches must continue to be played behind closed doors.

However, the government will review the regional restrictions in the week leading up to the Leeds game, and there is a possibility the area could be moved up to Tier 2, which would allow 2,000 spectators to attend.

In order to prepare for that eventuality, United have drawn up a provisional plan, which will see the majority of tickets allocated to season ticket holders, who will enter a random ballot.

Fans will be asked to comply with a Code of Conduct, which the club says 'encourages respectful behaviour and social distancing, and includes the practical rules that will be applied at Old Trafford to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone'.

Manchester United's Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche said: "It is important to present these conditional plans for the return of our fans to allow preparations to be made.

"We are eager to welcome them back and thank them in advance for their patience and co-operation with our new operating policies, that are in place to keep everyone safe.

Image: Manchester United's players may have fans to cheer them on at the home game against Leeds on December 20

"Responsible behaviour will help build trust and confidence, helping us move back to greater capacity numbers in the future once Manchester's restrictions are reduced.

"We know we are asking a lot from our fans in terms of the adjustments to their usual matchday routines.

"In return, we are committed to making the experience as safe as possible for them and their families and have also kept ticket prices low."

Tickets will be £30 for adults, £15 for U20s and over-65s, and £10 for children.