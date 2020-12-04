Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are becoming "more and more consistent" as they target their fourth consecutive Premier League win.

Despite initially suffering their worst start to a league season since the David Moyes era, a run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League has lifted United up to ninth in the table - five points off leaders Tottenham with a game in hand.

Defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir last month saw Solskjaer's position as manager came under scrutiny, but United's 3-2 victory at Southampton last weekend set a new club record of eight straight away wins in the league.

However, United's inconsistency under Solskjaer has often been highlighted, and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday means they have won three of their eight matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this term.

Asked about his side's indifferent performances ahead of United's trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: "It depends on how many games you want to go back.

Image: Manchester United's victory at Southampton last weekend set a new club record of eight straight away wins in the Premier League

"Football is a game with human beings and they live their own lives. We've played against some fantastic teams. If you go 30 or 40 games back, I think we're one of the most consistent teams, performance-wise, in the Premier League.

"Of course, you're disappointed when you lose a game. I thought we played really well on Wednesday and it's fine margins at times that decide games.

"The performance against PSG was miles better than the West Brom match, but you win the game against West Brom and don't get the three points against PSG.

"I think we're getting less bad performances and getting more and more consistent. You can never control the result in the end, that's decided by fine margins."

West Ham United

Manchester United Saturday 5th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Solskjaer hopeful on Rashford fitness

Solskjaer hopes to have Marcus Rashford back from injury when they face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, but Luke Shaw remains unavailable for selection.

Rashford was forced off with a shoulder problem with 15 minutes to go against PSG, while Shaw has resumed training after picking up a hamstring strain in last month's victory over Everton.

Image: Marcus Rashford scored against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday but was later forced off with a shoulder problem

"Marcus has been training this morning, not fully but he's joined in with the group," Solskjaer said.

"Obviously his shoulder stopped him finishing the game against PSG. He's been getting treatment, so hopefully he'll be part of the squad that travels.

"Luke's not ready yet, but apart from that we have had a big squad training again."

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.