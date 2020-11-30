Gary Neville analyses where Man Utd's Edinson Cavani is still 'the best' in the game after Southampton double

Gary Neville has explained where Edinson Cavani remains "the best" in the game after he led Manchester United to a last-gasp comeback win at Southampton.

The 33-year-old striker's signing came in for criticism after he made only seven starts for PSG in Ligue 1 last season, but Cavani has already scored three times for his new club since signing on Transfer Deadline Day - including a crucial double from the bench in their 3-2 win at St Mary's on Sunday.

Both of the 6ft Uruguayan's goals came from headers with Southampton unable to deal with the movement of the experienced forward, something Neville feels still holds him up as one of the best in the world game as an attacking threat.

The ex-Manchester United full-back talked Monday Night Football through the technique behind Cavani's double which give United three Premier League wins in a row.

GOAL! Southampton 2-2 Manchester United (Cavani, 74)

"It's interesting pointing out on this goal. Cavani starts there, he's one of the best and has been for years. We played against him with England, making that run in and around the near post. He does it all the time.

"He's always there, making that movement across defenders. It comes out to the edge of the box and (Bruno) Fernandes, and Manchester United have got four players in this area, but the one on the move is the goalscorer - the one with the instinct.

"At this point, you're thinking it's game on, and he really fancied it."

GOAL! Southampton 2-3 Manchester United (Cavani, 90+2)

"As this ball went wide yesterday, and I'm on the gantry, Cavani's always going to go in there. You can't believe Southampton, two or three players who could've dealt with that, they haven't gone body to body, man to man, managed his run and as he runs in there, I think he's one of the very best at that.

"(Patrick) Bamford does it very well, I'm not putting them in the same level; Cavani's been at the top for the last five or six years, but you can tell teams that have got strikers that do that. Sir Alex Ferguson used to say it all the time. The striker must get across the near post to take the first defender away, who likes to cement themselves at the near post, but also to affect the goalkeeper. He's the best at it."

Here's one he made earlier...

"I'm not alerting clubs to something they don't already know; I mentioned about his near-post runs. This is his first touch in English football at Chelsea in October.

"He goes across to the near post which he will do every single time, whether you can stop it or not is a problem.

"As it comes out, he goes back out, resets himself and is back in."