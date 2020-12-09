Paul Pogba: Manchester United should sell midfielder, says Rene Meulensteen

Paul Pogba has "not lived up to expectations" at Manchester United and should be sold by the club following his agent Mino Raiola's latest comments, according to Rene Meulensteen.

United were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig on a disappointing night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the build-up was dominated by Raiola's comments about Pogba's future at Old Trafford.

The Italian, speaking to Tuttosport, claimed his client's time in Manchester will soon be over, suggesting the France World Cup winner has been shackled by Solskjaer's preferred tactical set-up and should be sold in the summer transfer window.

Raiola has spoken out regularly since Pogba returned to United four years ago and Meulensteen, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson as a first-team coach during the 27-year-old's first spell at the club, thinks it is best for all parties to move on.

"This has been a constant point of discussion since Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United," Muelensteen told Sky Sports News. "With a big game around the corner against Leipzig, to put that out in the media is very poor practice of his agent.

"I don't know how much Paul would have had an influence on it, but I would have thought that it's important as a player that you want the best for the team, that you want to make sure they concentrate on a big game like that. It's a big distraction."

Asked whether the club should stick or twist with Pogba, Muelensteen replied: "I would have gone twist. I think it's important that you look at the team and where you want to go.

"Obviously they talk about a long-term project all the time and Paul has been a part of that because that's why they extended his contract.

"In my personal opinion, Paul has not lived up to expectations and has not performed to the standards I would expect from a player of his quality.

"Obviously I know him from my earlier days at Manchester United and I could see he was a very talented player with a great future ahead of him. You could see the qualities that he's got.

"He's a player who in my opinion should make the difference on the ball, like Bruno Fernandes does for Manchester United - breaking lines, cutting-edge passes, assists, scoring goals. He obviously scored a goal on Saturday (against West Ham) and was very important yesterday (Tuesday) with the goal, but we have not seen enough of that.

"Now that's a combination of, I think making sure you find the right position with him in the team, finding the right players around him, the right style, it has to do with coaching, so there's a number of things that come into play."

'United must regroup ahead of derby'

United's familiar trend of conceding first in games continued against Leipzig in the Champions League. Needing a point to qualify for the knock-out stage, Solskjaer's side fell 3-0 behind and despite a late fightback, could not find a crucial equaliser.

They return to Premier League action on Saturday against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, and Meulensteen says it is crucial United do not dwell on Tuesday night's disappointment.

"You can't change the past. You need to regroup and you need to address certain things," he said. "They've got a massive game on Saturday in the derby against Manchester City and the best way to move on is to win that game.

"The focus will shift again. That is the best recipe for every defeat, winning the next game.

"Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, we've had numerous managers and big names who have tried to get Manchester United winning the Premier League again - it's not worked so far.

"Ole's now at the helm. They talk about a long-term project which is fair, but they obviously want to get back to where they want to be.

"The two halves against West Ham and the two halves against Leipzig sum up where Manchester United is. The first half you think they're miles off and the second half you think they're not far off.

There constantly is this element of 'yes we're on the right track, then no we're not' and that is disappointing because Ole, the staff and the club they want to keep pushing on, and if they had gone through to the knock-out stage then everyone would say they are making good progress."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quick to remind people it is traditional for Manchester United to make things difficult for themselves. The problem is sooner or later that catches up with you. In Leipzig on Tuesday evening, it ended United's Champions League season.

Needing only a draw to progress to the knockout stages, Solskjaer's side were two down inside the first quarter of an hour and conceded a third after the break. The customary comeback was dramatic but in vain. A 3-2 defeat means the Europa League beckons.

It is four times in a row now in all competitions that United have conceded the first goal. Five of their six wins in the Premier League have come in that fashion, including those remarkable comebacks away to Southampton and West Ham in recent weeks.

The spirit can be applauded, the talent to turn it on marvelled at. But it is not a long-term solution. It is not a strategy. It is not something to build on, the progress of which Solskjaer often speaks. Not when the team reverts back to their lethargic ways in the very next game.