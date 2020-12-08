RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men dumped out of Champions League after defeat in Germany

Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig on a disappointing night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United, who knew they only needed a point to qualify from Group H, fell 3-0 behind in Germany after a shambolic defensive showing with on-loan Manchester City full-back Angelino (2), Amadou Haidara (13) and Justin Kluivert (69) putting the hosts firmly in control.

However, a Bruno Fernandes penalty with 10 minutes remaining sparked United into life and Paul Pogba, subject of some controversial comments from his agent in the build-up, played a big part to get United back to 3-2 as his header deflected off Harry Maguire (82) and into the net.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were eliminated from the Champions League despite only needing a draw

It handed United eight minutes to find an equaliser but despite a couple of hairy moments, Julian Nagelsmann's side held on to send Solskjaer's men into the Europa League.

Team news Ole Gunnar Solskaer made five changes to the United team that came from behind to beat West Ham at the weekend. David De Gea returned in goal, while Luke Shaw made his first appearance since last month’s 3-1 win at Everton. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic were also recalled. Paul Pogba was named on the bench.

Player ratings RB Leipzig: Gulacsi (7), Mukiele (7), Orban (7), Konate (7), Angelino (8), Haidara (7), Sabitzer (8), Kampl (7), Olmo (6), Nkunku (6), Forsberg (6)



Subs used: Poulsen (6), Kluivert (7), Adams (6)



Man Utd : De Gea (4), Lindelof (5), Maguire (6), Shaw (4), Wan-Bissaka (5), Matic (5), McTominay (6), Fernandes (6), Telles (4), Greenwood (6), Rashford (5)



Subs used: Pogba (7), Van De Beek (6), Williams (6), Tuanzebe (6), Fosu-Mensah (6)



Man of the match: Angelino

What's next?

Manchester United

Manchester City Saturday 12th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

United have a derby day to look forward to on Saturday as Manchester City visit Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.