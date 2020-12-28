Edinson Cavani could extend Manchester United stay, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani has a big part to play for Manchester United and has even hinted the Uruguayan could extend his stay at Old Trafford.
The 33-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal in October, leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after seven years in the French capital.
Although Cavani has mainly been reduced to cameo roles so far, the latest seeing him come off the bench to set up Bruno Fernandes for United's second goal against Leicester, Solskjaer is in no doubt there is more to come from the forward.
"He's definitely a starter, you don't classify a player of his quality as anything else," Solskjaer said.
"I trust him and that's the thing, we have good competition for places but he'll probably start more games than he won't."
With Cavani's deal including an option to extend his stay for a further season, Solskjaer believes the forward could have an impact not just for the rest of this campaign but beyond as well.
"He's so meticulous, professional, his habits - everything about him shows why he has had the career he has had," Solskjaer added.
"At the moment it looks like he has got a few years left in him - even at the age he is, he is still one of the fittest players we have got.
"I wouldn't say anything else other than he has made a great impact when he has come here and let's just focus on improving everyone."
Gary Neville discusses whether Manchester United need to enter the January transfer market and if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can ever afford not to have Bruno Fernandes or Harry Maguire in his starting line-up.
United beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night to progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they will face rivals Manchester City.
As a result, Solskjaer's side have now won their last 14 away games in all competitions, a run that has seen the club move to within just five points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, and with a game in hand on the champions.
Solskjaer himself has played down the suggestion United are title contenders, insisting "it is not something we talk about", so what does the club's former captain think?
