Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax join race to sign Manchester United defender

Bayer Leverkusen are in talks to sign Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United – but face competition from Ajax.
The defender is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and has rejected the offer of a new deal in order to seek more first-team football elsewhere.
Last week, Sky Sports News revealed that Fosu-Mensah was exploring his options amid interest from Hertha Berlin and Marseille, following the United offer.
Leverkusen and Ajax have since come in for the Netherlands international and are trying to sign him on a permanent basis.
The German club are said to be leading the race for his signature but Fosu-Mensah has a soft spot for Ajax, having spent time there as a youth player.
The 23-year-old has only made 30 first-team appearances for United since making his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Arsenal in February 2016.
Leverkusen have also spoken to United about a loan deal for Brandon Williams but they have not yet decided whether or not to let him leave this month.
United have only been involved in one transfer deal this transfer window, after they completed the signing of winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
