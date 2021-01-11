Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax join race to sign Manchester United defender

Timothy Fosu-Mensah moved to Man Utd from Ajax as a youth player in 2014 but has only played 30 times for the first team since making his debut in 2016; follow Burnley vs Man Utd on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 8pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm

Monday 11 January 2021

PA - Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Image: Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah could be leaving the club this month, having arrived from Ajax as a youth player in 2014

Bayer Leverkusen are in talks to sign Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United – but face competition from Ajax.

The defender is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and has rejected the offer of a new deal in order to seek more first-team football elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo's contracts at Manchester United won't be extended this summer but maintains they will be ready to play if required in the meantime

Last week, Sky Sports News revealed that Fosu-Mensah was exploring his options amid interest from Hertha Berlin and Marseille, following the United offer.

Leverkusen and Ajax have since come in for the Netherlands international and are trying to sign him on a permanent basis.

The German club are said to be leading the race for his signature but Fosu-Mensah has a soft spot for Ajax, having spent time there as a youth player.

The 23-year-old has only made 30 first-team appearances for United since making his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Arsenal in February 2016.

Leverkusen have also spoken to United about a loan deal for Brandon Williams but they have not yet decided whether or not to let him leave this month.

