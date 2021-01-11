Burnley vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is hopeful all his players who have been isolating because of coronavirus will be back for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Clarets were without a quartet of players - believed to be Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Jimmy Dunne and Bailey Peacock-Farrell - for Saturday's FA Cup victory over MK Dons because they had either tested positive or were having to isolate as a close contact.

Dyche now faces a dilemma over whether to throw them straight back in for the Turf Moor clash with United, saying: "They've been double tested again and the timescale fits in. We've followed all the protocols so hopefully people will be available."

Goalkeeper Nick Pope will be available for Tuesday after turning an ankle in training on Friday while Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriguez are all touch and go.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly may also be involved.

United are level on 33 points with Premier League leaders Liverpool and will usurp them with a positive result on Tuesday evening at Turf Moor.

There had been a number of injury doubts for the game but Solskjaer provided a positive update ahead of a fixture that sees Edinson Cavani return from a three-game ban.

"All of them trained today [Monday]" Solskjaer said of Pogba, Shaw, Lindelof and Bailly. "Paul and Eric just didn't do all of it, but Luke and Victor did all of it.

"Edinson has trained well when he's been banned. He's had a couple of days off, of course, as well - you can't train too much. But he's ready to go, he gives us a different option."

How to follow

Burnley

Manchester United Tuesday 12th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Burnley vs Manchester United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 8pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Burnley won 2-0 at Old Trafford in their last Premier League meeting with Man Utd - they've not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1968.

Having lost their first Premier League away game against Burnley 0-1 in August 2009, Man Utd have avoided defeat in each of their last five visits to Turf Moor (W4 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time.

Burnley have scored just one goal in their six Premier League home games against Manchester United, compared to seven in six away games versus the Red Devils in the competition.

Burnley have won their first league game in just one of the last six calendar years (D2 L3), with that victory coming at Huddersfield in 2019.

Manchester United are the only side still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, winning six of their seven games so far (D1). In total, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 14 league games on the road, their longest run since March 2010-January 2011 (16 games).

