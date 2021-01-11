Premier League and EFL clubs including 'Covid clauses' in new contracts

Premier League and EFL clubs are trying to include new legal guarantees in player contracts to cover themselves if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

New "Covid clauses" are being included in many loan deals which mean they can be cancelled and fees at least in part recouped if coronavirus leads to further interruptions in the football season, Sky Sports News has been told.

These clauses have led to more complex negotiations between clubs than ever before.

Many clubs are also trying to future-proof themselves by including legal small print in new contracts - for new and existing players - that would mean pay cuts, if games continue to be played behind closed doors beyond the end of this season.

Aston Villa's scheduled Premier League match against Tottenham on Wednesday is the fifth to be postponed because of Covid-19.

The Premier League has not discussed the possibility of a circuit break for the season despite the growing number of positive cases.

A season-high 40 positive coronavirus cases were recorded last week.

The EFL reported 112 positive tests from its strategic league-wide testing programme last week.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.