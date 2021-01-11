Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Bayer Leverkusen to sign Man Utd defender for £1.8m

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has landed in Germany to complete his move from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutch defender is set to move on a permanent £1.8m deal and sign a four-year contract until June 2024.

Ajax, Marseille and Hertha Berlin had also been interested after he rejected a new contract at United but Leverkusen - who sit third in the Bundesliga table - have won the race.

Fosu-Mensah's deal at Old Trafford is set to expire this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last week he was happy for the player to leave the club this transfer window to get regular games somewhere else.

Burnley

Manchester United Tuesday 12th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

The 23-year-old has only played 30 times for United since making his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Arsenal in February 2016.

0:49 Solskjaer admits he will allow Amad Diallo time to settle before introducing him to United's first team after a £37m deal for the Atalanta winger was confirmed

United have only been involved in one transfer deal this transfer window, after they completed the signing of winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we look ahead to the midweek Premier League games. Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper to discuss Man Utd's title credentials, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side aiming to go clear at the top on Tuesday.

Sky Sports football journalist Oliver Yew lifts the lid on Arsenal's turnaround and makes his bold Pitch for Sheff Utd vs Newcastle.

Plus, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett has the latest on the impact coronavirus is having at Aston Villa, following the postponement of their game with Tottenham, tells the story of Louie Barry, and discusses Wolves vs Everton.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.