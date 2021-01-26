Man Utd transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not expecting any January arrivals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect any new arrivals before the end of the transfer window - but the Manchester United boss says some fringe players could leave.

United are top of the Premier League for the first time at this stage of a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and also remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League glory.

But Solskjaer is not expecting any additional faces to boost United's bid for silverware before the February 1 transfer deadline.

"I wouldn't think so, no," the Norwegian said. "I'd be surprised if we do any incomings.

"The squad is strong, it's full of quality. I still need to leave players out for the squad at times.

"Bar something surprising happening, I wouldn't think something will happen (in terms of) incomings, no."

Will Amad be the answer to United's right-wing issues?

Manchester United have brought in one new player this month, but it remains to be seen when highly-rated Amad Diallo will be involved in a first-team matchday squad.

United reached an agreement with Atalanta for the 18-year-old in October, with the winger completing his £18.7m move in January - a deal that could reach £36.5m.

Asked if Diallo has the potential to be a long-term solution to United's right-wing issues, Solskjaer said: "Well, that's his preferred position. He's clever at finding space.

"He can go inside and outside. He'll get the time to prove that he is the one.

"Of course along the way we've got Mason (Greenwood), Marcus (Rashford) who's played out there, Dan (James), Juan (Mata) so we've got options.

"Paul (Pogba) has played there, but I think when you look at the squad, and you look at Amad you think yeah, that's probably where we're going to work to fit you in."

Solskjaer says it will not be too long until Diallo is involved, but fellow teenager Facundo Pellistri looks set to leave to get some much-needed first-team experience.

"There has been talks and there's been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that's maybe something we will let him do now," Solskjaer said of the 19-year-old, who has yet to make his debut since leaving Penarol for £9m in October.

"He's had a few games in the reserves. We want him to have regular football, of course, at a high level of course.

"With Amad, I think it's a different scenario. He's just come in, he's going through a good training regime and training programme and he's doing well. It won't be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad."

Ole leaves door open to January exits

In terms of outgoings, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has already this month completed a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen and Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua expires on January 30.

Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have been told their deals will not be extended beyond the summer, while home-grown full-back Brandon Williams is still being chased by Newcastle and Southampton with a loan move on the cards.

Jesse Lingard is attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad. West Ham and West Brom are among those keen on the out-of-favour England international.

Asked about the situation with Williams and Lingard, Solskjaer said: "They're still part of the club, part of the squad, training well. No deal has been struck for any of the players yet going out - still a little period left, of course.

"There's been many clubs interested in our players, so let's see what happens.

"For me, it's also important to take our wishes and our plans into consideration but also the players of course, because they are Man Utd people and players through and through."

