Odion Ighalo: Manchester United loanee bids emotional farewell

Odion Ighalo has confirmed his imminent Manchester United exit in an emotional farewell message.

The 31-year-old's one-year loan at Old Trafford will finish at the end of January, when he is due to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo scored five goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for United after arriving on Deadline Day last January, but has made only two starts this season since Edinson Cavani joined in October.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end," Ighalo wrote on social media.

"It's was a pleasure. Once a Red, always a Red"

"But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club."

The boyhood United fan, who has played just nine minutes of Premier League football this season, added playing for the club was an "honour I will forever cherish and be grateful for".

Ighalo scored four goals in his first three starts for United last season and is hopeful the club can win the Premier League and FA Cup this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"To the manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not," he said.

Shanghai Shenhua are prepared to listen to offers for Ighalo with clubs in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey all interested in the former Watford striker.

Ighalo's contract at Shanghai Shenhua runs until December 31.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

