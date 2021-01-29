Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for action over anonymous social media accounts after Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe's racist abuse

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for social media platforms to take action against anonymous accounts in the wake of the racist abuse posted to Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial earlier this week.

United forward Martial played the entirety of the defeat to Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, while centre-back Tuanzebe was substituted in the 83rd minute of the 2-1 defeat after starting his first Premier League game of the season.

Following the game, abuse was aimed at the players' Instagram accounts. A number of users posted racist comments and symbols on old photos and Tuanzebe was also targeted on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, Manchester United said they were "disgusted" by the abuse and hoped the "anonymous mindless idiots" are identified, while players including captain Harry Maguire and forward Marcus Rashford tweeted their support for their team-mates.

Solksjaer says he feels Premier League-led initiatives to combat racist abuse are having an impact, but that social media companies need to do more to prevent anonymous accounts being set up with the purpose of sending such messages.

"It's just incredible that abuse like this still happens in 2021," said Solskjaer. "We've been campaigning for a long time now in the Premier League and I think it's working, but there are still some people that haven't got it.

"They hide behind anonymous social media accounts and it's unacceptable. It's disgusting. They are not Manchester United fans in my mind, when this happens. We stand behind every single one of our players.

"Axel is fine, we've spoken to him and it's not nice but he's a strong boy, a strong character and he's got good support from his family and his family at the club.

"It's something you don't expect to see but it doesn't surprise you when it does happen from time to time. You have to feel sorry for these individuals.

"The social media platforms need to be looked at. If you can create an anonymous account and abuse people, that's not right. We'll work together with everyone to stop this nonsense."



This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

