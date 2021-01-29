Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United youngster to join Alaves on loan for rest of season

Facundo Pellistri signed for Man Utd from Penarol in the summer; Uruguayan yet to make first-team appearance for United but made two appearances in EFL Trophy for U21s, scoring in December's defeat by Accrington

Friday 29 January 2021 19:36, UK

Facundo Pellistri is set for a move to La Liga side Alaves until the end of the season
Image: Facundo Pellistri is heading to Alaves

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri is set to join La Liga side Alaves on loan for the rest of the season.

A deal for the 19-year-old Uruguayan has been agreed in principle with the Spanish club.

Pellistri is yet to make a first-team appearance for United, having joined them from Penarol in October for £9m.

He has made two EFL Trophy appearances for the club's U21s, scoring in December's defeat by Accrington.

"There has been talks and there's been quite a few clubs interested in Facundo to go out on loan and that's maybe something we will let him do now," Solskjaer said earlier this week, when comparing Pellistri to new signing Amad Diallo.

Amad Diallo completed his move to Manchester United earlier this month
Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes new signing Amad Diallo is better prepared for opportunities in the first team at United

"He's had a few games in the reserves. We want him to have regular football, of course, at a high level of course.

"With Amad, I think it's a different scenario. He's just come in, he's going through a good training regime and training programme and he's doing well. It won't be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad."

Solskjaer has said he does not expect any new arrivals before the end of the transfer window, but the Red Devils boss says more fringe players could leave.

In terms of outgoings, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has already this month completed a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen, and Jesse Lingard has passed a medical at West Ham ahead of an imminent move to the Hammers.

Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have been told their deals will not be extended beyond the summer, while homegrown full-back Brandon Williams is still being chased by Newcastle and Southampton with a loan move on the cards.

