Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss wants to improve Old Trafford form after Southampton mauling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see his Manchester United side carry on the momentum from their 9-0 win against Southampton with consistent form at Old Trafford, beginning with Saturday's game against Everton, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

​​​​​​United have lost six home games so far this season, but bounced backed from the shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United with an emphatic victory over the Saints.

Manchester United

Everton Saturday 6th February 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Solskjaer now wants his team to kick on and replicate their impressive away form with another convincing performance against Everton this weekend.

"Consistency is of course vital, we have done really well away from home. We bounced back from the Sheffield United defeat now and we feel that we are ready to kick on again and move on and get some momentum," he said.

"We know it is not going to be easy, we play every three or four days. If we can get the consistency, morale and confidence up, who knows?

3:34 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Southampton in the Premier League

United made headlines with their record-equalling Premier League win against Southampton on Tuesday but Solskjaer says they immediately refocused and moved on.

"It is about doing the right things and creating good habits. We keep repeating things we want to see in the game.

"I don't think anyone will get carried away with the scoreline because we know we played against 10 men for the full game and of course that's demoralising when they lose players like they did.

"When we got the 2-0, the game was more or less over so it was just about doing the right things.

"We've not mentioned the game at all, really. Now all the focus has been on Everton."

100 up for Ole

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will mark his 100th game in management when Man Utd take on Everton on Saturday

Saturday's game against Everton marks Solskjaer's 100th match as a manager, seven years after beginning his career at Cardiff in 2014.

The United boss says he has learned how quickly football management can evolve even in a relatively short period of time.

"I'm a bit older and wiser and a lot more grey up top. I've really enjoyed it," he said.

"What you learn is that game is moving so much quicker now, you have to keep up with the pace of the game. The difference when I started with Cardiff in 2014, it is a different ball game. Players get fitter and better, more tactical.

"I've not enjoyed every one of them, because you don't enjoy the games you lose. I enjoy testing myself against good coaches and managers."

Cavani in contention, Bailly a doubt

Image: Edinson Cavani scored Man Utd's fourth goal against Southampton

Solskjaer expects Edinson Cavani to be fit for United's clash against Everton but Eric Bailly is a doubt for Saturday's match.

The 33-year-old striker scored his first Old Trafford goal in Tuesday's win but was taken off at half-time with an ankle knock.

"Edinson should be available, yeah, definitely," United boss Solskjaer said.

"He got a bad ankle knock there. Eric is a doubt and apart from that everyone's raring to go."