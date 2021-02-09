Manchester United's Europa League first leg at Real Sociedad moved to Turin due to coronavirus protocols

Manchester United were due to travel to Spain to play Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on February 18; fixture has been moved to Turin to satisfy Spanish government restrictions on people entering the country from the UK

December 9, 2020, Turin, United Kingdom: Sarah Bouhaddi of Lyon plays the ball in this general view at sunset during the UEFA Womens Champions League match at Juventus Stadium, Turin. Picture date: 9th December 2020. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Juventus Stadium in Turin will now host the first leg between Real Sociedad and Manchester United on February 18

The first leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-32 tie with Real Sociedad has been moved from Spain to Juventus Stadium in Italy in order to satisfy the Spanish government's coronavirus rules.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were due to travel to Spain for the away leg of their last-32 tie on February 18 but UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions in that country have forced a change.

European football's governing body have sanctioned a switch of venue to Turin, with the date and kick-off time remaining the same.

The second leg of the tie remains at Old Trafford the following week, on February 25.

Juventus&#39; Allianz Stadium
Image: The match has been moved to Italy due to Spanish government restrictions on entrants from the UK

A statement read: "UEFA would like to thank Real Sociedad and Manchester United for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Juventus for their support and agreeing to host the match in question."

The first leg of Arsenal's last-32 match against Benfica has also been moved to Italy, with UK restrictions over people returning from Portugal the cause of the relocation.

The Europa League announcements come after Liverpool and Manchester City also had Champions League ties due to be played in Germany moved to Budapest.

Liverpool's clash with Leipzig on February 16 and City's encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach on February 24 will now both take place at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital on their respective scheduled dates.

