Arsenal's Europa League last-32 tie away to Benfica moved from Lisbon to Rome due to coronavirus protocols

The first leg of Arsenal's Europa League last-32 match against Benfica, scheduled to be played in Lisbon on February 18, has been moved to Rome, PA understands.

The UK is implementing strict coronavirus quarantine rules around people returning from Portugal, which has forced the match to be moved to neutral territory.

Portugal is on a 'red list' of countries drawn up by the British Government.

The home leg on February 25 will also be an issue, with Benfica barred from entering the country. No decision has yet been taken on a venue for that match.

