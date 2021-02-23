Nemanja Matic: Manchester United midfielder says next few weeks decisive in Premier League title race

Nemanja Matic believes the next few weeks are decisive in the Premier League title race as Manchester United attempt to close the gap on leaders Manchester City.

After one league win in five, United moved back into second place by beating Newcastle 3-1 on Sunday but remain 10 points behind City with 13 games of the season remaining.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday, before returning to league action with three away fixtures in the space of a week.

A trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday is first up, followed by Crystal Palace next Wednesday and the Manchester derby on March 7, all available to watch live on Sky Sports.

"Every game is a final now," United midfielder Matic told Sky Sports News.

"We've dropped some points where we should win so you go into the big games with more pressure and then you have to win.

"I think the next few weeks are going to be decisive in the title race. We will either be there in the fight, or it's going to be difficult because if we drop some points in the next few games, then it's going to be hard to catch Man City.

"But that's why we are here. We are positive, we're going to do our best to win. The next game is the most important and then we will be focused on Man City."

'Not easy to play for Chelsea'

Matic will return to familiar territory this weekend when United visit Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old played 154 times for Chelsea before moving to Old Trafford in 2017 and insists his former club cannot be taken lightly.

Image: Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in seven matches since replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea head coach

"I think they play good football and they have a good squad," Matic added. "Also with Frank [Lampard] they played some amazing football in some games, but they have a young squad and it's normal that the team has ups and downs sometimes.

"We respect them a lot. I know the mentality of Chelsea. I know they always want the best and it's not easy to play there with that pressure, especially for young players, so I respect their team.

"I watch them when I have time and they are improving and they will be very dangerous in the next few years because they have some amazing young players, so it's going to be a hard game against them for sure.

"We have to do our best and we have to be at our best if we want to win that game and the league."