Manchester United midfielder Fred racially abused on social media after FA Cup semi-final defeat

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been racially abused on social media after the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester City.
The Brazil international received multiple comments on his most recent Instagram post (from Thursday) after being at fault for Leicester's first goal in the 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.
Fred's backpass sold goalkeeper Dean Henderson short as United tried to play their way out of defence, with Kelechi Iheanacho taking full advantage to open the scoring after 24 minutes.
It is just the latest in a series of abuse directed at Manchester United players in recent weeks after Anthony Martial was racially abused on social media after the 1-1 draw away to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on February 14.
Martial played 66 minutes before being replaced by Mason Greenwood as United came back to level against West Brom after going behind inside two minutes.
After the game, the France international was subjected to abuse on his Instagram account, with a number of users posting racist messages and symbols on his photos, and using the N-word.
It comes after Martial, along with team-mate Axel Tuanzebe, was abused after the team's loss to Sheffield United on January 27.
Sky Sports News have contacted both Instagram and Manchester United for a response, with the latter saying they are aware of the abuse.
